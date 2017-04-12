Montreal Impact defender Wandrille Lefevre has been suspended after he shared a photo where he's seen holding the gun that was captioned referencing President Trump on Instagram.

Lefevre captioned the photo, "Since Donald is in power, better safe than sorry" in French.

@wandrillelef a été suspendu par l'@impactmontreal pour cette photo sur instagram.Je ne commenterai pas,je fais juste rapporter la nouvelle. pic.twitter.com/3NpoTvLfPm — jeremy filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 12, 2017

The Impact issued a statement saying, "Due to an unacceptable social media post of concern to the club, the Montreal Impact has suspended defender Wandrille Lefèvre pending further consideration of this matter."

Lefevre is in his fifth season with the Impact.