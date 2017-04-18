At the start of the year, all 22 teams in Major League Soccer could claim to be relatively healthy and free from suspensions. Week 7 should be remembered as the time when, for a lot of teams, that all changed. From the suspension of Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard to a head injury to D.C. United captain Steve Birnbaum and plenty of red cards, Week 7’s results could reverberate far into the future (...or at least until Week 8, given the unpredictable nature of the league).

Let’s assess where the teams stand for now, after the ranks of the unbeatens dropped to two and the ranks of the winless were reduced to one: