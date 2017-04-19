Planet Futbol

MLS owners to discuss another increase in TAM

Grant Wahl
2 hours ago

MLS owners meetings take place on Monday in Colorado, and one topic under discussion will be even more investment in players through Targeted Allocation Money. More than $42 million in TAM has been used in MLS in 2016 and ‘17 to improve the quality of players at the level just under the three Designated Players allowed per team.

Just this past December, MLS announced an $8.8 million increase in TAM over what had been previously earmarked for 2017. That added up to an increase of $400,000 per team to $1.2 million TAM apiece for the 2017 season.

A final decision on increased TAM can be expected at the end of the year. All TAM spending is beyond the amount agreed to by the owners in the 2015 collective bargaining agreement.

TAM has been used on 58 players this season as of March 31, according to MLS, and it's been spent on a wide array of players. U.S. internationals such as Darlington Nagbe, Benny Feilhaber, Dax McCarty, Brad Guzan, Jermaine Jones and Gyasi Zardes have been recipients, while it's also been used to sign international standouts like FC Dallas's Mauro Diaz, D.C. United's Luciano Acosta, Columbus's Ola Kamara and Justin Meram and Houston's Romell Quioto, among many others.

