Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke says club is not for sale

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke says he is not selling any stake in the Premier League club.

Kroenke’s company said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange on Monday affirming his commitment to the team.

'KSE UK, Inc notes the recent media speculation concerning its shareholding in Arsenal Holdings PLC and confirms that its shares are not, and never have been, for sale," a statement said. "KSE is a committed, long term investor in Arsenal and will remain so."

There were reports last week that minority Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov offered $1.3 billion in an attempt to takeover the team.

Arsenal fans let their displeasure be known during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Everton, with signs around the stadium urging Kroenke to sell his stake in the team.

Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing fifth in the standings.

