Another week, another milestone in the 2017 MLS season. The league officially has no remaining unbeaten teams left, with San Jose handing FC Dallas its first loss of the season on Saturday on a goal worthy of such an occasion. That result reverberates throughout this week’s Power Rankings, where there is a new leader as well as some shuffling in the middle of the pack ahead of a week chock full of rivalry matchups.

Here's how the league shapes up after its latest slate of matches: