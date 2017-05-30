15

15 Minnesota United FC

last week: 18

record: 4–7–2

It had to feel good for Loons coach Adrian Heath to get a 1–0 win over his former employer Orlando City, and it has to feel good for his team to get another win at home in what has been an at-times trying first season in MLS. The club may lack talent in some spots, but striker is not one of them -- Christian Ramirez scored his eighth goal of the season to win it for Minnesota, making it two goals in as many games and three in the last four for the striker.