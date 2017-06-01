These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Mexico and Ireland face off in a friendly match at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday.

Mexico continues preparations for the Confederations Cup, in addition to World Cup qualifying and the Gold Cup this summer. After losing to Croatia in Los Angeles over the weekend, there’s a bounce-back opportunity for El Tri.

How to watch

When: 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 1

TV: FS1

Live stream: Watch online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.