The U.S. men's national team steadied its World Cup qualifying run in March with a four-point haul, and it looks to pad that total Thursday night when hosting Trinidad & Tobago at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado (7:50 p.m. ET; FS1, UniMas).

With a win over Honduras and a draw against Panama, Bruce Arena's side moved up to fourth place in the CONCACAF Hexagonal and can make more headway with a triumph at the site of the SnowClasico against Costa Rica in the last qualifying campaign. The Soca Warriors enter in last place and will be desperate for points, and taking any off the Americans will ramp up the pressure entering the USA's Sunday qualifier at Mexico.

The match could be a historic one for Clint Dempsey, who enters the game trailing Landon Donovan by one goal for the USMNT's all-time record (57).

Here's how the Hex shapes up entering Thursday's play, which also includes Mexico hosting Honduras and Costa Rica hosting Panama.

Stay tuned here for lineups, updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the qualifier.

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

GOALKEEPERS: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Point Fortin Civic Centre FC), Jan-Michael Williams (North East Stars)

DEFENDERS: Radanfah Abu Bakr (FK Sūduva Marijampolė), Sheldon Bateau (Krylia Sovetov Samara), Daneil Cyrus (Unattached), Aubrey David (PS Kemi Kings), Carlos Edwards (Central FC), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Triston Hodge (W Connection), Alvin Jones (W Connection), Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids)

MIDFIELDERS: Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Andre Boucaud (Dagenham & Redbridge), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada), Hughtun Hector (W Connection), Khaleem Hyland (KVC Westerlo), Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders FC), Nathan Lewis (San Juan Jabloteh), Kevin Molino (Minnesota United FC) Leston Paul (North East Stars)

FORWARDS: Shahdon Winchester (Murcielagos FC), Jamille Boatswain (Defence Force), Kenwyne Jones (Atlanta United FC)