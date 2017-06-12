The 2018 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Hexagonal is more than halfway complete, with six teams vying for three automatic berths in next year's World Cup in Russia and one place in an intercontinental playoff for another spot in the sport's grand spectacle.

The final round of the region's 10-match qualifying slate began in November 2016 and will run through October 2017. The intercontinental playoff between CONCACAF's fourth-place finisher and Asia's fifth-place finisher will take place in November 2017, prior to December's anticipated World Cup draw, when the 32 nations that qualify will learn their groups.

Here's how the region's standings shape up along with complete results and schedule:

CONCACAF WORLD CUP QUALIFYING TABLE

NATION GP WINS LOSSES DRAWS GF GA GD POINTS *1. Mexico 6 4 0 2 9 2 +7 14 *2. Costa Rica 5 2 1 2 7 3 +4 8 *3. USA 6 2 2 2 11 8 +3 8 -4. Panama 5 1 1 3 2 2 0 6 5. Honduras 5 1 3 1 4 12 -8 4 6. Trinidad & Tobago 5 1 4 0 2 8 -6 3

GP - Games Played | GF - Goals For | GA - Goals Against | GD - Goal Differential

* Denotes automatic berth in 2018 World Cup

- Denotes intercontinental playoff against Asia's fifth-place finisher

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

(Home team listed first)

Matchday 1 (November 11)

USA 1, Mexico 2

Honduras 0, Panama 1

Trinidad & Tobago 0, Costa Rica 2

Matchday 2 (November 15)

Costa Rica 4, USA 0

Panama 0, Mexico 0

Honduras 3, Trinidad & Tobago 0

Matchday 3 (March 24)

USA 6, Honduras 0

Mexico 2, Costa Rica 0

Trinidad & Tobago 1, Panama 0

Matchday 4 (March 28)

Panama 1, USA 1

Honduras 1, Costa Rica 1

Trinidad & Tobago 0, Mexico 1

Matchday 5 (June 8)

USA 2, Trinidad & Tobago 0

Mexico 3, Honduras 0

Costa Rica 1, Panama 1

Matchday 6 (June 11, June 13)

June 11

Mexico 1, USA 1

June 13

Panama vs. Honduras, 9:35 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 10 p.m.

Matchday 7 (August 31)

USA vs. Costa Rica

Mexico vs. Panama

Trinidad & Tobago vs. Honduras

Matchday 8 (September 4)

Honduras vs. USA

Costa Rica vs. Mexico

Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Matchday 9 (October 5)

USA vs. Panama

Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Costa Rica vs. Honduras

Matchday 10 (October 9)

Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA

Honduras vs. Mexico

Panama vs. Costa Rica