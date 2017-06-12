2018 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Hexagonal schedule, standings, results
The 2018 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Hexagonal is more than halfway complete, with six teams vying for three automatic berths in next year's World Cup in Russia and one place in an intercontinental playoff for another spot in the sport's grand spectacle.
The final round of the region's 10-match qualifying slate began in November 2016 and will run through October 2017. The intercontinental playoff between CONCACAF's fourth-place finisher and Asia's fifth-place finisher will take place in November 2017, prior to December's anticipated World Cup draw, when the 32 nations that qualify will learn their groups.
Here's how the region's standings shape up along with complete results and schedule:
CONCACAF WORLD CUP QUALIFYING TABLE
|NATION
|GP
|WINS
|LOSSES
|DRAWS
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|*1. Mexico
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|2
|+7
|14
|*2. Costa Rica
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|3
|+4
|8
|*3. USA
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|8
|+3
|8
|-4. Panama
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5. Honduras
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|12
|-8
|4
|6. Trinidad & Tobago
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|8
|-6
|3
GP - Games Played | GF - Goals For | GA - Goals Against | GD - Goal Differential
* Denotes automatic berth in 2018 World Cup
- Denotes intercontinental playoff against Asia's fifth-place finisher
SCHEDULE AND RESULTS
(Home team listed first)
Matchday 1 (November 11)
USA 1, Mexico 2
Honduras 0, Panama 1
Trinidad & Tobago 0, Costa Rica 2
Matchday 2 (November 15)
Costa Rica 4, USA 0
Panama 0, Mexico 0
Honduras 3, Trinidad & Tobago 0
Matchday 3 (March 24)
USA 6, Honduras 0
Mexico 2, Costa Rica 0
Trinidad & Tobago 1, Panama 0
Matchday 4 (March 28)
Panama 1, USA 1
Honduras 1, Costa Rica 1
Trinidad & Tobago 0, Mexico 1
Matchday 5 (June 8)
USA 2, Trinidad & Tobago 0
Mexico 3, Honduras 0
Costa Rica 1, Panama 1
Matchday 6 (June 11, June 13)
June 11
Mexico 1, USA 1
June 13
Panama vs. Honduras, 9:35 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 10 p.m.
Matchday 7 (August 31)
USA vs. Costa Rica
Mexico vs. Panama
Trinidad & Tobago vs. Honduras
Matchday 8 (September 4)
Honduras vs. USA
Costa Rica vs. Mexico
Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago
Matchday 9 (October 5)
USA vs. Panama
Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago
Costa Rica vs. Honduras
Matchday 10 (October 9)
Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA
Honduras vs. Mexico
Panama vs. Costa Rica