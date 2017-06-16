Planet Futbol

Reports: Mexico star Andres Guardado to sign with LAFC

SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Los Angeles FC appears in line to sign a Mexico international star, but not the one initially expected.

After reports of Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez to the 2018 MLS expansion club fizzled out, it appears that Andres Guardado will be on his way to the City of Angels next year. Currently at PSV Eindhoven, Guardado's contract reportedly expires at the end of this coming season, which would put him in line to join LAFC next summer, a few months into the club's inaugural campaign–barring an agreement to have him join earlier. 

ESPN Deportes reports that the 30-year-old Guardado has already agreed to a four-year deal with LAFC, while the Los Angeles Times is stopping short of that, reporting that a deal is close but not yet agreed upon. 

Guardado would represent a big splash for LAFC, which presently has no manager and has just two players signed–Carlos Alvarez and Monday Bassey Etim, both of whom are on loan with the club's USL affiliate Orange County SC.

The versatile Guardado can play fullback, wingback and anywhere in the midfield and is coming off a year with PSV in which he scored a pair of goals. Prior to PSV, Guardado spent time at Atlas, Deportivo De La Coruña, Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen.

Guardado has been linked to MLS before, most notably with 2017 expansion team Atlanta United, but the move stalled out, and Guardado remained overseas.

