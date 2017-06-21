Russia is coming off a Confederations Cup-opening win over New Zealand, but the degree of difficulty is raised significantly in its second match–against Cristiano Ronaldo and European champion Portugal.

Russia's 2-0 win has the host nation in first place in Group A, with Portugal settling for a 2-2 draw against Mexico after conceding a goal in stoppage time. The last time the two sides met, in a 2015 friendly, Russia snatched a 1-0 win with an 89th-minute goal, and it will be hoping for another result to punch its ticket to the knockout stage.

Ronaldo, who remains in the spotlight amid reports of his desire to leave Real Madrid, did not score in the opener, but he did notch an assist and he wasted little time in getting on the board to add to his all-time record tally for his nation.

In the eighth minute, Ronaldo turned in a clinical header after Raphael Guerreiro found his captain by the far post with a pinpoint cross from the left. The goal was Ronaldo's 74th of his international career–the most among all active players.

WATCH: Giving Cristiano Ronaldo space for a header from close range typically results in this (via @FoxSoccer) https://t.co/27pWOF91Ko — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 21, 2017

Ronaldo had another chance in the 25th minute, lining up a free kick from 25 yards, but while his blast avoided the Russia wall, it landed in the waiting arms of diving goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

Ronaldo tested Akinfeev again from close range in the 32nd minute after Andre Silva's flicked-on header played him through on the right channel, but the goalkeeper made the kick save to keep him from scoring a second.

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his dribbling...... He just sent the defender completely the wrong way 👀 pic.twitter.com/tRBuINcKwA — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) June 21, 2017

Russia's best chance in the opening half came in the 41st minute, when forward Fyodor Smolov was found in the box with a cross from the right, but his first touch was poor and redirected the opportunity far wide of the right post.

Akinfeev, who earned his 100th cap on Wednesday, kept Russia within a goal in the 51st minute with a sensational reaction save, denying Andre Silva's point-blank header.

The goalkeeper came up big again with his fourth save, reading a long-range blast from Cedric and parrying away to safety in the 58th minute.

After Russia turned up the pressure in the attacking half, it was nearly caught on the defensive end, where Ronaldo should have given Portugal a 2-0 lead. With Akinfeev out of position, Andre Gomes's short cross picked out an unmarked Ronaldo mere yards from the goal, but the Real Madrid star somehow put his header wide of the mark.

In the 65th minute, Ronaldo had another chance, sparking a counterattack with a lengthy run and the receiving the return pass at the top of the box, but his powerful attempt was wayward and high.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday's clash:

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.