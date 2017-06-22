MLS Roundup: A Jack McBean double and a last-second equalizer
Seattle 1, Orlando City 1
SEATTLE (AP) Scott Sutter headed in a free kick on the last play of second-half stoppage time to lift Orlando City to a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.
The Lions (7-5-5) were awarded a free kick 12 yards up from the goal line outside the penalty area on the left side. Kaka drove it toward the top of the 6-yard box and Sutter headed it past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei for his first goal of the season.
Incredible. @OrlandoCitySC equalize with the last touch of the match! #SEAvORL https://t.co/ZdHpj2tRKQ— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 22, 2017
Will Bruin scored in the 21st minute for the Sounders (5-7-5). Nicolas Lodeiro gained control of the ball just over midfield on the left side and dribbled toward the box. He sent it ahead to Bruin, who deked around Orlando City defender Jonathan Spector. From 12 yards in front, Bruin shot it under the outstretched right arm of goalkeeper Joe Benditk and into the left corner.
Lodeiro⏩Bruin⏩Goal— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 22, 2017
How it went down. #SEAvORL pic.twitter.com/taMldsOBka
Bruin's goal was his fifth of the year.
The Lions were without leading scorer Cyle Larin for the second straight game. Larin, with eight goals for the season, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last Thursday. He also missed last Saturday's 3-3 tie at home against Montreal.
Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) Jack McBean scored two goals to double his career total and the LA Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Wednesday night.
McBean gave the Galaxy (6-5-4) a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute, streaking down the center of the box, taking a centering pass from Joao Pedro and hammering a shot past goalkeeper Tim Howard. Romain Alessandrini capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 71st.
A strike from distance AND a backheel?— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 22, 2017
Bravo @jackmcbean 👏 pic.twitter.com/dzBA2n3YvA
McBean opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and Dillon Serna tied it in the 37th minute.
The Galaxy ran their unbeaten streak to eight games. Colorado (5-9-1) had won three in a row.
D.C. 2, Atlanta 1
WASHINGTON (AP) Patrick Nyarko scored his first goal of the season in the 60th minute and D.C. United rallied to beat expansion Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Nyarko took a cross in the box from Ian Harkes and volleyed inside the far post.
D.C. United (5-8-3) improved to 2-0 against Atlanta, winning for only the second time since beating its conference rival April 30. It was just the fifth multigoal game of the season for the lowest-scoring MLS team with just 12 goals.
Great free kick, better save.@BillHamid28's game-ending save preserves the win. #DCvATL https://t.co/0u8W6Up3dL— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 22, 2017
Julian Gressel opened the scoring for Atlanta United (6-7-3) in the 17th minute, tapping in a goal from less than 10 feet out on a pass from Yamil Asad. Luciano Acosta tied it in the 23rd minute.
Brandon Vasquez had an open look to tie it for Atlanta in the 75th minute, but the angle was too difficult.
Toronto 1, Montreal 1
MONTREAL (AP) Matteo Mancosu and Jozy Altidore traded goals in the first half and the Montreal Impact and Toronto FC played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night in the first leg of the Canadian championship final.
The second leg of the two-game, total-goals series is Tuesday night in Toronto.
Montreal opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Blerim Dzemaili played a corner kick out far to Marco Donadel, whose low shot was juggled by goalkeeper Clint Irwin, with Mancosu on the doorstep to head the ball in.
Fingertips save from Clint Irwin keeps the match knotted. IMFC 1:1 TFC #CanChamp pic.twitter.com/w5NDOuuudm— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 22, 2017
Toronto countered in the 30th minute. Montreal defender Daniel Lovitz was on the ground injured after a pileup with Steven Beitashour, but referee Silviu Petrescu let play go on as the ball was passed to the unmarked Altidore to score with a low shot from 18 yards
If Toronto FC wins, it will earn a berth next year in the CONCACAF Champions League. If Montreal wins, it must play Toronto again in August in a one-game playoff. Toronto won the Cup last year, but was deprived of Champions League play because of a format change.
Minnesota 3, Portland 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Abu Danladi broke a tie in the 64th minute and expansion Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night to snap two-game losing and scoreless streaks.
Danladi scored for the second time this season, handling a ricochet off goalkeeper Jake Gleeson to score from 10 yards.
Minnesota (5-9-2) improved to 5-3 at home, scoring for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 27. The Timbers (7-7-3) have lost two straight in MLS play, both on the road.
Just a little flick. Just a big goal. #MINvPOR #MNUFC pic.twitter.com/bmBclgywcC— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 22, 2017
Minnesota's Amobi Okugo opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and Diego Valeri tied it on a penalty kick in the 37th.
Christian Ramirez restored Minnesota's lead in the 47th, and Francisco Calvo tied it in the 50th minute.