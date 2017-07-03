Timothy Weah, the 17-year-old son of 1995 Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year George Weah, signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Weah is a striker for the United States U-17 men's national team. His father, one of the most famous African footballers of all-time, is Liberian, but the younger Weah was born in Brooklyn, lived in Florida and moved back to New York before he joined PSG's academy in 2014.

Weah has played for PSG's U-15 and U-19 sides. For the U-17 men's national team, he has one goal in three games this year.

His new pro contract with PSG runs through 2020, according to the club.

Le @PSG_inside est heureux d'annoncer la signature du premier contrat professionnel de Timothy Weah jusqu’en 2020 ➡️ https://t.co/rwEw2dlFch pic.twitter.com/sIjsxxKWER — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) July 3, 2017

If you've never seen Weah play, here's a video compilation of some of his highlights. (Turn the volume down unless you like your Timothy Weah highlights to club music.)

George Weah played for PSG from 1992–1995, though he's probably best known for his four seasons at AC Milan from 1995–2000. He was named African Player of the Century for the 20th century.