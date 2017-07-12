Chuck Blazer, a former FIFA executive committee member who became an FBI informant, has died at the age 72, his lawyer told the New York Times.

"His misconduct, for which he accepted full responsibility, should not obscure Chuck’s positive impact on international soccer," his lawyer said in a statement to the Times. U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati confirmed Blazer's passing to ESPN FC.

Blazer suffered from colon cancer in the later years of his life. He was handed a lifetime ban from FIFA in July 2015.

Blazer served as a government informant in helping uncover the corruption within the soccer governing body. Blazer was an ally to Jack Warner, the former president of CONCACAF, and became a member of FIFA's executive committee from 1997 to 2013. Blazer was also the CONCACAF general secretary from 1990 to 2011.

His relationship with Warner took a turn in 2011 and he started working with U.S. Federal government officials. Blazer confessed that FIFA executive committee members took bribes from 2004-2011 to helped South Africa land the 2010 World Cup. He also mentioned bribes in the 1998 World Cup bidding process.

Blazer pleaded guilty to charges including racketeering, wire fraud, money laundering and income tax evasion in 2013. In an exposé by the New York Daily News, it was revealed that Blazer had a $18,000 apartment for himself in Trump Tower and a $6,000-a-month adjoining pad for his cats.