Planet Futbol

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Gets Red Card as Real Madrid Beats Barcelona in Supercopa

1:33 | Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City to Benefit Most From League's Wild Spending Spree
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and get sent off for two yellow cards in a substitute appearance as Real Madrid won 3–1 over Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa first leg on Sunday. 

Lionel Messi scored the lone goal for Barcelona, which created plenty of scoring chances but struggled to apply a finishing touch to them in front of their home fans at the Nou Camp. 

Both teams went scoreless after the first half. Real Madrid came close to drawing first blood with a shot by Gareth Bale that just went over the bar after a tip by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

That all changed when Gerard Pique put the ball into his own net in the 50th minute to give Real Madrid a 1–0 lead.

Messi tied it up in short order, but just moments later, the game went off the rails with the introduction of Ronaldo. 

 

Of course, the action was centered on the Portuguese star, who came right back at Pique after Messi's goal, shuffling by the defender and burying a world-class shot into the upper 90 to give Real Madrid the lead: 

 

Ronaldo received a yellow card for taking his shirt off in that celebration, a fact that would come back to haunt him as he was issued another yellow minutes later for diving. Just like that, Real Madrid was down to 10 men, and Ronaldo was out of the game. 

Being down a man didn't seem to affect Real Madrid, though, as Marco Asensio broke through with Barcelona pushed high in search of an equalizer, scoring on a rocket blast past Ter Stegen to stretch Real Madrid's advantage to 3–1. 

The second leg of the Super Cup will be played on Aug. 17. If it has half as many fireworks as the second half of this one, you'll want to tune in. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters