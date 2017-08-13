Cristiano Ronaldo scored and get sent off for two yellow cards in a substitute appearance as Real Madrid won 3–1 over Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa first leg on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored the lone goal for Barcelona, which created plenty of scoring chances but struggled to apply a finishing touch to them in front of their home fans at the Nou Camp.

Both teams went scoreless after the first half. Real Madrid came close to drawing first blood with a shot by Gareth Bale that just went over the bar after a tip by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

That all changed when Gerard Pique put the ball into his own net in the 50th minute to give Real Madrid a 1–0 lead.

Messi tied it up in short order, but just moments later, the game went off the rails with the introduction of Ronaldo.

Of course, the action was centered on the Portuguese star, who came right back at Pique after Messi's goal, shuffling by the defender and burying a world-class shot into the upper 90 to give Real Madrid the lead:

Ronaldo received a yellow card for taking his shirt off in that celebration, a fact that would come back to haunt him as he was issued another yellow minutes later for diving. Just like that, Real Madrid was down to 10 men, and Ronaldo was out of the game.

Being down a man didn't seem to affect Real Madrid, though, as Marco Asensio broke through with Barcelona pushed high in search of an equalizer, scoring on a rocket blast past Ter Stegen to stretch Real Madrid's advantage to 3–1.

The second leg of the Super Cup will be played on Aug. 17. If it has half as many fireworks as the second half of this one, you'll want to tune in.