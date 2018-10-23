Most Valuable Podcast with Charlotte Wilder and Jess Smetana

October 23, 2018

Your one-stop shop for the most correct opinions, funniest jokes, and best insight in the world of sports and pop culture courtesy of your hosts Charlotte Wilder and Jessica Smetana. In addition to a weekly news rundown, MVP also features segments like Takes In The Wild (the most outrageous opinions from bars and the internet), Cheat Sheet (how to talk about sports if you don't know how), Ask Aunt Char (bad advice from Charlotte's alter-ego), Fountain of Youth (Jess will provide information that the kids know so you can seem less washed-up), Is It Sports? (where Charlotte and Jess debate whether a thing is or isn't sports, duh), and many more. Give it a listen: By the end, you'll have nothing but respect for your MVP.  

