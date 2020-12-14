The MMQB NFL Podcast: Week 14 Recap: Hurts's World, Steelers Struggle, Playoff Races | NFL Deep Dive

Jenny and Gary break down the Week 14 Sunday action, starting with Jalen Hurts and an Eagles offense that looked functional for the first time in ages. Plus, the Bills solve the Steelers defense while Big Ben struggles again, WFT's defense makes it four straight, the Cardinals defense overwhelms an immobile Daniel Jones, the Packers re-take the top spot in the NFC, and much more.

