The Crossover NBA Podcast with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck: The Giannis Saga is Over

Joining SI's Chris Mannix this week is Howard Beck, SI's newest senior writer and the new co-host of the Crossover Pod! Mannix and Beck discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo's landmark contract extension, the NBA's health and safety plans to return, James Harden's future in Houston, the new-look Nets, and more.

Listen to The Crossover NBA Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com