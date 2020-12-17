SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover NBA Podcast with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck: The Giannis Saga is Over

The Crossover NBA Podcast with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck: The Giannis Saga is Over

Giannis's contract extension, the return of the NBA regular season, and Harden's questionable future in Houston ... For all the latest NBA updates, Mannix and Beck have you covered.
Author:
Publish date:

Joining SI's Chris Mannix this week is Howard Beck, SI's newest senior writer and the new co-host of the Crossover Pod! Mannix and Beck discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo's landmark contract extension, the NBA's health and safety plans to return, James Harden's future in Houston, the new-look Nets, and more. 

Listen to The Crossover NBA Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_14921939
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Beyond The Baseline Tennis Podcast: Five Storylines for 2021

A look ahead to where the 2021 tennis season will take us.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Crossover NBA Podcast with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck: The Giannis Saga is Over

Giannis's contract extension, return of the NBA regular season, and Harden's questionable future in Houston ... For all the latest NBA updates, Mannix and Beck have you covered.

USATSI_15320798
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Albert Breer Show: NFL Playoff Bubble? With Special Guest Jordan Palmer

Join Albert Breer with former NFL QB Jordan Palmer discussing discuss the possibility of an NFL Bubble and much more!

Mar 2, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. (4) drives against Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23
Play
NBA

Report: Charges against Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. Dropped

Porter was not indicted on a felony gun charge, and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and driving without a license were also dismissed.

Scott Van Pelt tests positive for COVID-19.
Play
Media

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Tests Positive for COVID-19

Van Pelt is the popular host of ESPN's midnight edition of SportsCenter.

steven-stamkos-goal
Play
Sportsperson

See SI's Play of the Year Nominees

Sports Illustrated will recognize the "Play of the Year" that delivered the fiercest competitiveness and excitement for viewers.

Courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics
Play
College Football

Sarah Fuller, Maya Moore Nominated for SI's Inspiration of the Year

Chris Nikic, Jaylen Brown, Sarah Fuller and Maya Moore are nominees for SI's Inspiration of the Year Award, which will be presented on Dec. 19.

tyrann-mathieu-patrick-mahomes
Play
Sportsperson

See SI's Game of the Year Nominees

Sports Illustrated will recognize the "Game of the Year" that delivered the fiercest competitiveness and excitement for viewers.