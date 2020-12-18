The Open Floor NBA Podcast: Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax & NBA awards debates

Ben Golliver and Michael Pina open with a big announcement: SI has formed a slack channel for all Open Floor Globe members to use during the upcoming NBA season. Ben and Michael will be popping in there from time to time, so check out http://www.si.com/openfloorglobe. From there, Ben and Michael dig into Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax extension. Did Giannis settle? Do the Bucks have a title path? What are the possible downsides in Milwaukee over the next few years? Then, the guys shift into debate mode to predict all the major NBA awards. Can Damian Lillard or Kawhi Leonard take home MVP? Does Caris LeVert have the inside track for Sixth Man? Will evolving defensive priorities shape the Defensive Player of the Year conversation?

