SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Open Floor NBA Podcast: Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax & NBA awards debates

The Open Floor NBA Podcast: Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax & NBA awards debates

Did Giannis settle? Do the Bucks have a title path? What are the possible downsides in Milwaukee over the next few years?
Author:
Publish date:

Ben Golliver and Michael Pina open with a big announcement: SI has formed a slack channel for all Open Floor Globe members to use during the upcoming NBA season. Ben and Michael will be popping in there from time to time, so check out http://www.si.com/openfloorglobe. From there, Ben and Michael dig into Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax extension. Did Giannis settle? Do the Bucks have a title path? What are the possible downsides in Milwaukee over the next few years? Then, the guys shift into debate mode to predict all the major NBA awards. Can Damian Lillard or Kawhi Leonard take home MVP? Does Caris LeVert have the inside track for Sixth Man? Will evolving defensive priorities shape the Defensive Player of the Year conversation? 

Listen to Open Floor: SI's NBA Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

ohio-state-logo
Play
College

Ohio State Tallies Hundreds More Instances of Sexual Abuse by Doctor

Over 2,000 instances of alleged decades-old sexual misconduct by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss have been found by Ohio State.

keyontae-johnson-florida-health-update
College Basketball

Florida's Keyontae Johnson Thanks Fans for Prayers in Heartfelt Message

Johnson said in a video on social media: "Write your own story, God said my work here ain't done."

Dec 17, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) during the second half at FedExForum.
Play
NBA

Hawks' Rajon Rondo Sued for Assault, Attorney Calls Case 'Meritless'

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend are being sued for allegedly pushing a woman in a parking garage and causing her "permanent disability."

Boxing-250
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

SI Boxing Podcast With Chris Mannix: Canelo-GGG Weekend (sort of)

What are the chances we see Canelo-GGG III in 2021? Later, Eddie Hearn joins Mannix to discuss Joshua's performance, negotiations for Josua-Tyson Fury and more.

My Post (28)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Open Floor NBA Podcast: Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax & NBA awards debates

Did Giannis settle? Do the Bucks have a title path? What are the possible downsides in Milwaukee over the next few years?

Just Call Kenny
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Mr. Prospector Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday's Mr. Prospector Stakes from Gulfstream, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Pep-Guardiola-Man-City-Transfers
Play
Soccer

Guardiola: Man City Won't Boost Attack in Transfer Window

Pep Guardiola is content with his current options, despite Man City struggling to find the back of the net.

USATSI_13908392 (1)
College Basketball

Florida’s Balancing Act: Protect Keyontae Johnson’s Privacy While Being Transparent on Risks

The school must protect its player—but also be clear about what it can and can not share and does and does not know about his condition's link to COVID-19.