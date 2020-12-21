The MMQB NFL Podcast: Week 15 Recap

Jenny and Gary run down the Week 15 action, including the stunner in L.A. as the Jets get the win but fall behind in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. Plus, a battered Patrick Mahomes holds off the Saints, the Cardinals hang on to a playoff spot despite Jalen Hurts's star performance, the Bears are back in it behind a new offensive approach and Mitchell Trubisky, the Browns offense stays hot in East Rutherford, and much more.

