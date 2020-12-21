SI.com
The MMQB NFL Podcast: Week 15 Recap

The MMQB NFL Podcast: Week 15 Recap

Jets Rock the World, Bears Get Back In It, and Hurts heats up.
Author:
Publish date:

Jenny and Gary run down the Week 15 action, including the stunner in L.A. as the Jets get the win but fall behind in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. Plus, a battered Patrick Mahomes holds off the Saints, the Cardinals hang on to a playoff spot despite Jalen Hurts's star performance, the Bears are back in it behind a new offensive approach and Mitchell Trubisky, the Browns offense stays hot in East Rutherford, and much more.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

