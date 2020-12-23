SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Albert Breer Show: Jets Lose By Winning, Brady Quinn, & The Mailbag

The Albert Breer Show: Jets Lose By Winning, Brady Quinn, & The Mailbag

Albert Breer on the Jets possibly losing Trevor Lawrence, MVP prospects, fantasy tips and more!
Author:
Publish date:

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer breaks down how the NY Jets may have lost the number one draft pick after beating the Los Angeles Rams before talking to former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn on who he thinks this year's MVP is. We also talk to SI's fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano about who to start and sit in fantasy for week sixteen, and of course, the mailbag.

Listen to The Albert Breer Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

YOU MAY LIKE

new-york-jets-celebrate-first-win
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Albert Breer Show: Jets Lose By Winning, Brady Quinn, & The Mailbag

Albert on the Jets possibly losing Trevor Lawrence, MVP prospects, fantasy tips and more!

SI-MED-POD-NEW-1400
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The SI Media Podcast: Year-End Roundtable with Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff, Part I

Jimmy Traina, Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff wrap up 2020 by discussing the highs of lows of sports and media during this crazy year.

My Post (30)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Weak Side Podcast: Trevor Lawrence's (probable) New Destination

Can the Jets still land Trevor? Where is New England going from here? Plus Mark Davis' Albatross and much more!

My Post (29)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor NBA Podcast: Coaches on the hot seat and Top 100 of 2021 debates

On this episode of SI's NBA show find out which coaches have their jobs on the line, which players are coming and going, MVP predictions, and more!

demarcus-cousins-rockets
Play
NBA

Report: DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall Out for Rockets' Opener

The Rockets open their 2020-21 season against the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano hosting "A Very Gargano Christmas" for NXT.
Wrestling

NXT's Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano Share Their Christmas Traditions

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano bring "A Very Gargano Christmas" to NXT. Plus, the late Kevin Greene's wrestling legacy.

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown by Washington Football Team running back Peyton Barber (not pictured) against the Seattle Seahawks in. The fourth quarter at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Report: Dwayne Haskins Fined, Stripped of Captainship for COVID Violation

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologized after being photographed partying without a mask.

James Harden
Play
NBA

Report: NBA, Rockets Reviewing Video of James Harden at Club

The Houston Rockets are reportedly working with the NBA office to review a video of James Harden at a club.