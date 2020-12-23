The Albert Breer Show: Jets Lose By Winning, Brady Quinn, & The Mailbag

Albert Breer breaks down how the NY Jets may have lost the number one draft pick after beating the Los Angeles Rams before talking to former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn on who he thinks this year's MVP is. We also talk to SI's fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano about who to start and sit in fantasy for week sixteen, and of course, the mailbag.

Listen to The Albert Breer Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com