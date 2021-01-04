SI.com
The MMQB NFL Podcast: Week 17 Recap

Eagles Lay Down on Sunday Night, Tua's Future and Playoff Fever
Jenny and Gary analyze the final week of the regular season, including the Eagles' bizarre decision to play Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter, and just who should be mad at who over it. Plus, the Browns get back to the playoffs in style, the Dolphins face another decision on Tua, how the Rams won with Wolford, the early Black Monday firings, the playoff matchups and more.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

