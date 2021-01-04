The MMQB NFL Podcast: Week 16 Recap

Jenny and Gary break down the Week 16 action, including the Seahawks defense stepping up in a victory over the Rams. Plus, the Packers smash the Titans and remind everyone of their Lambeau advantage, the Steelers finally start throwing downfield, the Chiefs wait until the last minute to beat Atlanta, the Browns playoff hopes are in danger after a farce of a game against the Jets, the NFC East race gets wacky, FitzMagic on Saturday night, and much more.

