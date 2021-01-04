The SI Media Podcast: Year-End Roundtable with Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff, Part II

Episode 327 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast is the second part of a roundtable discussion with Peter Schrager of "Good Morning Football" and Andrew Perloff from the Dan Patrick Show. In this episode, we talk about why "The Last Dance" was the sports media event of the year, sports shows we loved, sports podcasts that got us through 2020 and underrated sports media people, athletes we'd like to see transition to sports media and much more.

Listen to The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com