Why Watt Is on the Move, the Mishandling of Carson Wentz | NFL Deep Dive

The NFL offseason is off to a fast start, as future Hall of Fame pass rusher and franchise icon J.J. Watt was released by the Texans, freeing him up to choose his next team. Jenny and Gary discuss Watt's potential landing spots, examine what he might have left in the tank and why it was a bit of a head-scratcher that the Texans didn't trade him.

Also, the Carson Wentz trade saga drags on in Philly, where the Eagles thought they were in line for a Stafford-type return then realized they were in more of a Goff situation with their QB. It's too late to turn back now, and if the Colts indeed offered two second-round picks (as reported), should Philly do the deal?

Finally, a look at Russell Wilson perhaps flexing some more QB muscle, and the Seahawks' very odd reaction to it. Could this have to do with the play-calling, the failure to sign Antonio Brown, neither, or both? A look at what's next in the Russ-Seattle marriage.

The following transcript is an excerpt from The MMQB NFL Podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Jenny Vrentas: One thing that seems to be important for the Texans right now, Gary, is quieting a lot of the concerns both inside and outside the organization. And so you do wonder if they said, hey, we'll release you, but don't contribute to the noise. You know, we've already had Watson requests to trade, we've already had Andre Johnson speak out against the organization. We can't afford to have Watt do the same. It could be something that they would think. Certainly, if Watt were to publicly speak out against the Texans, that would be a significant blow to the organization. So you do wonder if that played a factor in some of the conversations they've had since the season ended.

Gary Gramling: That's a great point. And look, obviously, when you see in the transaction’s agate page. I assume everyone out there still subscribes to a local paper and they probably saw this news on Sunday morning when they open their Sunday paper to look at the transactions. But when it says that the Texans have released J.J. Watt, this is a favor to Watt at this point, because now he can choose the team he wants to go to, he's not trying to work something out with the Texans to try and land him in a place that's going to make both the franchise and him happy at this point. And we're going to get to potential spots, and that's the other thing. This potential landing spot list that I sent you is like a third of the league. So, yeah, it seems like there probably would have been a fairly robust trade market for him. I'm not saying they're going to pull down a monster haul of multiple first-round picks, but you know there was value to be had out there. And I'm just looking at what the market is - overall for edge guys. I know Shaq Barrett, I think you take over J.J. Watt at this point. I'm not sure there's another guy. The other guys in that conversation are probably Yannick Ngakoue, Melvin Ingram, Haason Reddick if you really buy what happened late last season. And you got guys who I consider more complimentary, very good complementary players like Bud Dupree and Matt Judon. That's it. I mean, that's not a bad market, but I think Barrett is the only guy out there that you could say is better than Watt. And as far as a draft class goes, there's no Chase Young in this class. It's a pretty good deep pass rushing class. And I think teams are aware at this point. One thing I talk about all the time ... By myself, in my house is, when fans look at this stuff, they tend to look at the draft class and say, (if you're looking at the receivers last year) you say, oh, well, Justin Jefferson we could have had him instead of signing 'this guy' or whatever it might be. And it's like when you're talking about the field of the draft class as opposed to one individual guy who works out, it's a little bit of a different calculus at this point. Because if you ended up with and not to say that he can't become a good player down the line, but if you are the Eagles and you ended up with Jalen Reagor last year instead of a Justin Jefferson or Brandon Aiyuk or something like that, you were kind of bummed out. You didn't sign a free agent, wide receiver to fill that role because you didn't get a whole lot from Reagor last year. So that's kind of how it goes. Watt gives you a certain amount of reliability of certainty with your acquisition that you don't get from a draft pick. But as far as what he has left in the tank, again, I thought he was borderline Pro Bowl last year. I think he's still somewhere in the realm of very good. And, you know, at his age, maybe you worry about durability a little bit. But he did make it through 16 games last year.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com