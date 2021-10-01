October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
The Day That Kickers Ruled the World | NFL Deep Dive
The Day That Kickers Ruled the World | NFL Deep Dive
Publish date:

The Day That Kickers Ruled the World | NFL Deep Dive

Rams running the NFC already? Arron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things, concussion protocol and more.
Author:
, and

Week 3 brought the usual surprises, along with some of the wackiest moments of the early season.

Jenny, Conor and Gary start with the Sunday night thriller in Santa Clara, how in the end it came easy for Aaron Rodgers, why continuity matters  and Davante Adams’s uncomfortably brief time in concussion protocol.

Also, a discussion of the Rams asserting their superiority in the NFC behind Matthew Stafford and Raheem Morris’s defense against his former team, how the Raiders got to 3–0, why the Dolphins had a fighting chance behind Jacoby Brissett, the formula that has beaten the Chiefs and how the Chargers are treating Justin Herbert as a superstar quarterback.

They also dive into Justin Tucker heroics and the pleasures of being a Lions fan, what went so very wrong for the Bears in Justin Fields’s first career start, what exactly went down on Ben Roethlisberger’s long day and strange final play, dueling Jason Garrett food metaphors, and much more!

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

aaron-rodgers-packers-beat-49ers
Play
Podcasts

The Day That Kickers Ruled the World | NFL Deep Dive

Rams running the NFC already? Arron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things, concussion protocol and more.

My Post (6)
Podcasts

Shenanigans and Officiating, with Monty McCutchen | The Crossover

NBA’s head of officiating, Monty McCutchen breaks down the new rules for the upcoming season

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp is on pace for a career year and his matchup against Arizona looks like a shootout.

Gianluca Busio scores for Venezia
Soccer

USMNT's Busio Rescues Point for Venezia With Late Goal

Gianluca Busio, 19, scored his first Serie A goal in stoppage time against Cagliari.

george-kittle-san-francisco-49ers
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

George Kittle is due for a trip to the end zone this week against the Seahawks

SI_StartSit_092921_TE
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski is en fuego and there's no slowing him down in a revenge game vs. New England.

Sep 28, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium.
MLB

Wainwright, Cardinals Agree on Deal for 2022 Return

The 40-year-old pitcher is 17–7 with a team-best 3.05 ERA this season.

Josh Allen throws a pass from the pocket during the 2020 season
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen and the Bills are lighting up the scoreboard every week.