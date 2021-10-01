The Day That Kickers Ruled the World | NFL Deep Dive

Week 3 brought the usual surprises, along with some of the wackiest moments of the early season.



Jenny, Conor and Gary start with the Sunday night thriller in Santa Clara, how in the end it came easy for Aaron Rodgers, why continuity matters and Davante Adams’s uncomfortably brief time in concussion protocol.



Also, a discussion of the Rams asserting their superiority in the NFC behind Matthew Stafford and Raheem Morris’s defense against his former team, how the Raiders got to 3–0, why the Dolphins had a fighting chance behind Jacoby Brissett, the formula that has beaten the Chiefs and how the Chargers are treating Justin Herbert as a superstar quarterback.



They also dive into Justin Tucker heroics and the pleasures of being a Lions fan, what went so very wrong for the Bears in Justin Fields’s first career start, what exactly went down on Ben Roethlisberger’s long day and strange final play, dueling Jason Garrett food metaphors, and much more!



Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com