November 23, 2021
The Crossover: Lakers-Pistons Fallout And Luke Walton's Dismissal
The Crossover: Lakers-Pistons Fallout And Luke Walton's Dismissal

Lakers-Pistons suspensions, Kings coaching change, and more
Lakers-Pistons suspensions, Kings coaching change, and more

Mannix and Beck discuss the fallout and suspensions from Sunday's near brawl between the Lakers and Pistons, and why the Christmas deadline to start worrying about L.A. might need to be moved up. We also discuss why Luke Walton's dismissal as the Kings' head coach is just the start of major moves needed to be made by Sacramento before they can think about contending. Also, we make of Boston's recent turnaround following their dismal and contentious start to the season.

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

