November 22, 2021
Pistons Center Isaiah Stewart Restrained by Teammates After LeBron James Elbow to Face

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was restrained by teammates Sunday night after he was struck in the face by an elbow from LeBron James.

Los Angeles's superstar elbowed Stewart directly in the face during a free throw in the third quarter, sending Detroit's big man to the floor. James seemed to attempt an apology, though Stewart was incensed as both Los Angeles and Detroit's starting five began to congregate near mid-court. 

It took multiple Pistons staffers and players to keep Stewart away from the Lakers. He briefly broke free and ran toward the Lakers as the scuffle seemed to stop, but he was once again stopped by teammates and coaches before being taken off the floor.

Both James and Stewart were ejected following the altercation. Russell Westbrook was given a technical. No suspensions have been announced as of Sunday night.

The Lakers entered Sunday night at 8–9 as they looked to snap a three-game losing streak. Detroit has started 2021-22 at 4–11 in Cade Cunningham's rookie season

