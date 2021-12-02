Jim Miller on HBO History | SI Media Podcast

Author Jim Miller talks about how The Sopranos’ first episode did not screen well with test audiences, the struggles that James Gandolfini went through and how a big curveball was thrown at the show’s “Pine Barrens” episode.

Miller also discusses the behind-the-scenes problems with The Larry Sanders Show, why HBO was the perfect fit for Larry David and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and why House of Cards and The Crown had an impact on HBO.

Before we talk about Miller’s book, Tinderbox, he discusses how ESPN is feeling about the success of the ManningCast, whether he think executives will try to tinker with the format and whether we may see fewer guests on the show in future.

The podcast closes with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York discuss the college football coaching circus and why it’s kinda gross, how the Lakers caused the end of Will Ferrell’s friendship with Adam McKay, the Mount Rushmore of HBO shows and this week’s episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Listen to the SI Media Podcast