In the spirit of the holidays, Jenny, Conor and Gary are giving you the gift . . . of filling out our show outline for us!

Last week, we ran down the rule changes we need to see in the NFL. This time around, we field your rule proposals and decide which suggestions are worthy of working into our imaginary (and very much superior) version of the NFL. And which are going in Krampus's sack this holiday season.

Has the time finally arrived for the three-point conversion? What CFL rules should the NFL be adopting? Should the clock stop after the first down like in college football? And what should happen when the ball gets fumbled out of the end zone?

But, most importantly, we answer the age-old question: Does Krampus put the naughty kids in, like, a laundry hamper or something?

Do you have a good rule-change suggestion? Even better, do you have a bad one? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast