Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
We Let You Rewrite the Rules of Football! Maybe. | The MMQB NFL Podcast
Publish date:

We Let You Rewrite the Rules of Football! Maybe. | The MMQB NFL Podcast

What rule changes should we bring to the NFL?
Author:
, and

What rule changes should we bring to the NFL?

In the spirit of the holidays, Jenny, Conor and Gary are giving you the gift . . . of filling out our show outline for us!

Last week, we ran down the rule changes we need to see in the NFL. This time around, we field your rule proposals and decide which suggestions are worthy of working into our imaginary (and very much superior) version of the NFL. And which are going in Krampus's sack this holiday season.

Has the time finally arrived for the three-point conversion? What CFL rules should the NFL be adopting? Should the clock stop after the first down like in college football? And what should happen when the ball gets fumbled out of the end zone?

SI Recommends

But, most importantly, we answer the age-old question: Does Krampus put the naughty kids in, like, a laundry hamper or something?

Do you have a good rule-change suggestion? Even better, do you have a bad one? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

lamar-jackson3
NFL

John Harbaugh Gives Latest Update on Lamar Jackson Return

The Ravens quarterback missed last week's loss to the Packers due to an ankle injury.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema during a game.
College Football

Bielema Shares Interest in Illinois Playing Gator Bowl

Texas A&M will not play against Wake Forest due to a widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell
NHL

Power Rankings: The NHL’s Naughty and Nice Lists

Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell can expect to find a nicely wrapped gift under the tree, but Kings forward Brendan Lemieux should look for coal in his stocking.

JC Tretter sits on the bench.
NFL

NFLPA President Says NFL Nearly Canceled Three Games Prior to Rescheduling

It ended up rescheduling three games amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs with the football during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
Play
Betting

Week 16 Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: 49ers at Titans

The Titans host the 49ers on Thursday to kick off Week 16. Get the latest betting insight.

newport-surfing
More Sports

Surfing on New Year’s Eve—in Rhode Island

Photographing winter surfing in New England.

Member Exclusive
SoFi Stadium 2
Podcasts

Year in Review With Andrew Marchand and John Ourand | SI Media Podcast

The biggest sports stories of the year, plus Super Bowl betting odds with Sal Licata and so much more.

The College Football Playoff logo.
College Football

New CFP Actions Detail Procedure if Teams Cannot Play

The announcement explains what happens if teams cannot play because of COVID-19.