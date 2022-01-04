The penultimate Sunday of the NFL regular season was the strangest Sunday of the NFL regular season, and nothing was more unusual than Antonio Brown’s walking out of MetLife Stadium during the third quarter of the Bucs-Jets game. Jenny, Conor and Gary discuss how we arrived at this point with Brown, how the Bucs could possibly justify bringing him in, defending some of his indefensible actions, then cutting him loose after what was a relatively minor incident compared to the rest of his history. Plus, what all of it says about Brown, the Bucs’ organization and the way the NFL handles players.

There was also plenty to talk about events on the field, including Joe Burrow’s heroic performance in the Bengals’ division-clinching win over the Chiefs, the Cardinals’ defense rekindling concerns over Dak Prescott’s late-season performance, the Rams’ uneven win in Baltimore, the Raiders’ persistence in Indy, the Dolphins’ meltdown in Nashville, and the good and bad of Trey Lance’s second career start.

Plus, a fond farewell (though she’ll be returning as a guest) to our own Jenny Vrentas.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

