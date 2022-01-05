Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Open Floor: Appreciating DeRozan & Predicting the All-2020s Team

DeMar DeRozan continues to impress, the Lakers can't get it together and more.

On today's episode, Michael and Rohan stand and applaud DeMar DeRozan, far and away the best free agent signing from last summer, and wonder why so many pundits were down on the Bulls when they brought him in. Then they answer mailbag questions about Rob Pelinka's inability to build a competent roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis; whether the NBA needs rivalries and how a mid-season tournament could help build some; and predicting a starting five for the 2020s.

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

