January 5, 2022
The Coach Hiring Cycle, in 60 Minutes | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Everything you need to know about all possible coaching changes in the NFL

The NFL regular season is wrapping up, which means the coaching carousel is firing up. But rather than slog through a weeks-long process full of uncorroborated rumors, misinformation and overall frustration, Conor and Gary condense the whole thing into one 60-minute podcast episode.

Where do the Jaguars look in light of the Urban Meyer debacle? If the Raiders are indeed going to make a move, does Mark Davis go big-game fishing again or do they find a personality fit from the coordinator ranks? Are we sure the Bears will move on from Matt Nagy—and, if they do, is there anyone capable of cleaning up the mess of a roster in Chicago?

Plus, the Vikings’ alternatives if the Mike Zimmer era is over, the chances the Seahawks’ job opens up, David Culley and the islands he will shop for, and a whole lot more.

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

