Mannix and Beck discuss the amazing comeback by Klay Thomson in his return from multiple injuries and if his addition to the rotation and Andrew Wiggins's resurgence makes Golden State the title favorites. We also get into the Boston Celtics' disappointing season thus far and if they'll break up the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and what the Sixers will do with a stagnant Ben Simmons as the trade deadline approaches.

