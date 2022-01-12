Skip to main content
Crossover: Warriors Seem Like The Favorites & A Boston Break Up Looms
Golden State is set for success, Celtics continue to disappoint, and Ben Simmons vs the trade deadline.

Mannix and Beck discuss the amazing comeback by Klay Thomson in his return from multiple injuries and if his addition to the rotation and Andrew Wiggins's resurgence makes Golden State the title favorites. We also get into the Boston Celtics' disappointing season thus far and if they'll break up the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and what the Sixers will do with a stagnant Ben Simmons as the trade deadline approaches.

