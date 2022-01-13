Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Would You Take This Job? NFL Head Coach Edition | The MMQB NFL podcast

Would You Take This Job? NFL Head Coach Edition | The MMQB NFL podcast

Six NFL coaches fired, a six-game preview of this year's wildcard matchups and more

Six NFL coaches fired, a six-game preview of this year's wildcard matchups and more

We were shocked by Brian Flores’s dismissal. We were shocked by the lack of a Joe Judge dismissal until he was dismissed. Conor and Gary discuss the very strange situations with the Dolphins and Giants, and what’s fair and what isn’t when it comes to longevity in the NFL coaching world.

Then, an assessment of the six head-coach openings in the NFL (taped before the Texans fired David Culley on Thursday). Which jobs are good? Which jobs were bad? Which one would allow you to most closely mimic the work-life balance of Craig T. Nelson in Coach?

Then, a preview of the six wild-card playoff games, from the suddenly underrated Raiders, the realness (or lack thereof) of the Bengals, why Mac Jones should consider sleeping in a meat freezer, the issues the Eagles present for the Bucs, the Cowboys dealing with the 49ers’ wide-zone running game, the chances T.J. Watt can literally throw Patrick Mahomes out of the stadium, Eric Weddle Fever grips L.A. and more. (“More” includes a discussion of the 2007 National League MVP voting and Mehmet Okur’s presence on the world champion Detroit Pistons.)

SI Recommends

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI, @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

jameson-williams-alabama
College Football

Alabama's Williams Makes NFL Draft Decision

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Monday's loss to Georgia in the national title game.

david-culley-fired-texans
NFL

David Culley Did Everything He Was Asked

What was Houston expecting from a first-year coach who overperformed and lost his job anyway?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks at coach Brian Flores.
NFL

Former NFL GM Says He Misspoke With Flores, Tua Quote

Mike Lombardi shared a jarring anecdote about Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa, but he has since walked back the story.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter
Soccer

USMNT Camp Notes: COVID-19's Impact on Camp, Canada

The U.S. is continuing its preparations for three vital World Cup qualifiers, navigating the circumstances of the pandemic and bracing for the addition of Europe-based talent.

Bucket of baseballs
MLB

Report: MLB Made CBA Proposal Thursday With Players

Here are the reported details of the proposal.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates his 1,800th career three-point basket during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.
NBA

Klay Thompson Discusses Doubters, Omission From NBA 75 Team

The Golden State guard did hold back before his much anticipated return to play this past week.

Carson Wentz takes a snap vs. the Cardinals.
NFL

Colts GM Shares Where Things Stand With Carson Wentz

Colts GM Chris Ballard addressed the QB's struggles down the stretch, and his long term viability with the team.

david-culley-texans
NFL

Report: Texans Make Decision on Coach David Culley

He just finished his first season as an NFL head coach.