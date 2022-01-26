Skip to main content
Roman Reigns, Joe Buck, Jim Nantz | The 'Sports Illustrated Media Podcast'

Episode 374 features three interviews with Roman Reigns, Joe Buck and Jim Nantz

First up on Episode 374 of the SI Media Podcast is WWE superstar, Roman Reigns. The Universal Champion talks about his recent bout with Covid, his favorite Royal Rumble memories, working with his friend, Seth Rollins, his suit and sneaker collections, his relationship with Jon Moxley and whether he'd fight back if Vince McMahon wanted him to drop his title.

Following Reigns, Joe Buck from FOX Sports joins the podcast. Buck shares details on what Lambeau Field was like after Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lost to the Niners. Buck also previews the Niners-Rams NFC title game, talks about Niners fans taking over SoFi Stadium and weighs in on rumors about Troy Aikman's future

The show closes with CBS's Jim Nantz making his second appearance in two weeks. Nantz gives us insight into calling the wild Bills-Chiefs game, which many have said is the best game ever. Nantz also discusses the Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game, the AFC being set up for QB dominance and much more.

Following the roundtable, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly ""Traina Thoughts"" segment. Topics covered include picks for the AFC and NFC title games, the passing of Meatloaf, Taylor Swift's feud and much more.

