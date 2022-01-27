Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
What Sean Payton Stepping Away Means | The MMQB NFL Podcast

What Sean Payton Stepping Away Means | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Sean Payton steps down as head coach plus a preview of this weekend's conference championships

Sean Payton steps down as head coach plus a preview of this weekend's conference championships

This week’s news that Sean Payton would be stepping down as coach of the Saints came with a fair amount of shockwaves. Conor (the man who predicted it) and Gary break down what it all means for the Saints, for Payton and for a handful of coaches who will likely enter 2022 on the hot seat (sorry Mike McCarthy, but we’re looking in your direction).

Then, a preview of conference championship Sunday. Can Ja’Marr Chase go off again—and do the Bengals need him to if they’re going to pull off the upset? Does it matter that the Bengals can’t protect Joe Burrow? And how many snaps will Blake Bell take?

On the NFC side, do the 49ers continue with their magical run? Does Kyle Shanahan continue to have Sean McVay’s number? And is the Rams’ offense ready to fire on all cylinders again?

SI Recommends

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

Matt Turner is reportedly headed to Arsenal
Soccer

Report: Arsenal, Revs Agree to Deal for U.S. GK Turner

Matt Turner appears to be on his way to joining Zack Steffen in the Premier League.

jeff-fisher-tennessee-titans
NFL

Jeff Fisher Hired as Coach of USFL's Michigan Panthers

Jeff Fisher has found a new gig in the USFL.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks tackles as he takes a reception 82 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens
Play
Fantasy

A Closer Look at the Numbers That Made Ja'Marr Chase a Fantasy Superstar

The Bengals’ first-round pick set franchise and rookie records in 2021.

Bucket of baseballs
MLB

Minor League Player Advocacy Group Criticizes MLB Housing Plan

MLB announced in 2021 it was starting initiatives to improve housing for certain minor-league players.

Dusan Vlahovic heads to Juventus
Soccer

Report: Juventus Wins Race to Sign Fiorentina's Vlahović

The Serbian rising star is swapping Italian clubs after rising to prominence.

Washington Football Team helmets.
NFL

House Committee to Meet With Ex-WFT Staffers to Discuss Workplace Misconduct

The discussion is set for next Thursday.

Syuri celebrates after winning the World of Stardom championship
Wrestling

Lessons Learned in UFC Propel Syuri to Pro Wrestling Success

Her UFC career didn’t amount to much but now she holds one of the prestigious titles in women’s wrestling.

Joe Buck (left) with Troy Aikman (right).
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Reacts to Troy Aikman's Comment on Cowboys-49ers

Buck said he had absolutely no idea Aikman was going to say what he said on air.