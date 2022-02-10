Skip to main content
How a Bizarre Coaching Cycle Ended; Super Bowl Props Show: The MMQB NFL Podcast

The coaching shuffle concludes. Plus Super Bowl prop bets!

Maria Lysaker/USA TODAY Sports

The strangest coaching cycle in recent memory came to a close this week. Conor and Gary break down a bad organization hiring a good coach as the Dolphins nab Mike McDaniel in search of a way to make it work with Tua Tagovailoa. They discuss an odd organization doing the weirdest thing possible as the Texans promote Lovie Smith after firing David Culley. And they look at the Saints' decision to go the continuity route with Dennis Allen as New Orleans (might, maybe) be looking to win a very weak NFC South in 2022.

Then, friend of the show Mitch Goldich stops by to talk Super Bowl prop bets. Conor and Gary alternately praise and berate his picks—as well as Mitch himself. Will Mitch make money with his bets? Rather than waiting to see what happens in the game, we calculate his finances in real time.

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

