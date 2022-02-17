Skip to main content
EXTRA MUSTARD
Andrew Marchand on Super Bowl, Broadcasting News, & More | SI Media Podcast

Episode 376 features an interview with "New York Post" Andrew Marchand, about NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl LVI and all the latest sports media news.

Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports

What were NBC's highlights and lowlights during its broadcast of Super Bowl LVI? How did Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth fare? Why did the game generate such a massive viewership number?

During the podcast, Marchand and Traina discuss the futures of Michaels and Troy Aikman and whether Monday Night Football is a possibility for the duo, what is going on with Rams coach Sean McVay and broadcasting and the domino effect that will happen once Amazon fills out its Thursday Night Football booth. Marchand and Traina also covered Chris Russo's new role on First Take with Stephen A. Smith, the ManningCast spawns and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY TV joins Jimmy to talk about the Super Bowl halftime show, why the Super Bowl is a rough watch for legit football fans and Stone Cold Steve Austin's possible return to the WWE.

