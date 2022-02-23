Crossover: Let The LeBron To Cleveland Rumors Begin & Zion Is Incommunicado

Mannix & Beck break down LeBron James's comments over All-Star weekend that fueled a million rumors over his displeasure with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, his possible desire to join the Cleveland Cavaliers yet again and the possibility of him ending his career on the same team as his son. We also discuss how far the Celtics can go in the playoffs after their defense has found a new level during the past 21 games, and the report that Zion Williamson is isolated from the Pelicans while he rehabs his foot injury.

