'First Take's' Molly Qerim | The SI Media Podcast

Episode 377 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with ESPN's Molly Qerim.

Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Episode 377 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with ESPN's Molly Qerim.

Molly Qerim, the host of First Take talks about the show changing its format to have rotating hosts debate Stephen A. Smith, how her role on the show has expanded, her daily routine to prep for the show and the process for putting together a debate show. Qerim also discusses the departure of Max Kellerman from First Take, whether any of the debates are pre-arranged, what it's like to have SiriuxXM's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo join the show and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY TV joins Jimmy to talk about Aaron Rodgers expressing gratitude on Instagram after a cleanse, non-iPhone people ruining group texts, how to leave a group text, the worst "Office" episode and the worst "Seinfeld" episode.

