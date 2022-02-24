'First Take's' Molly Qerim | The SI Media Podcast

Molly Qerim, the host of First Take talks about the show changing its format to have rotating hosts debate Stephen A. Smith, how her role on the show has expanded, her daily routine to prep for the show and the process for putting together a debate show. Qerim also discusses the departure of Max Kellerman from First Take, whether any of the debates are pre-arranged, what it's like to have SiriuxXM's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo join the show and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY TV joins Jimmy to talk about Aaron Rodgers expressing gratitude on Instagram after a cleanse, non-iPhone people ruining group texts, how to leave a group text, the worst "Office" episode and the worst "Seinfeld" episode.

Listen to The SI Media Podcast