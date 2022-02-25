Gero Breloer/AP

There was no shortage of storylines at the recently concluded Winter Olympics in Beijing, especially the women’s figure skating competition. Before that event, NBC’s Katie Nolan (previously of Fox Sports and ESPN) gamely volunteered to cut a promo by putting on skates and learning some moves. It went … about how you’d expect. Nolan joins us to discuss covering the Olympics, how the media treats athletes who are struggling with mental health issues in full public view, her approach to social media and what she’s doing next.

We dive into the story in the latest SI Weekly podcast. Later in the show …

Winter Olympians Who Despise the Cold

The Winter Olympics in Beijing were held in frigid environments. Snow and ice were prerequisites. But while that goes with the Games, some of the athletes who competed in these frosty disciplines didn’t exactly enjoy being cold. As Sports Illustrated senior writer Stephanie Apstein discovered, many hated it. Apstein explains what these competitors did to stay warm and what they were willing to tolerate in pursuit of their Olympic dreams.

Down a TV Baseball Rabbit Hole

Emma Baccellieri is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated who covers Major League Baseball. But with MLB still in a lockout, Baccellieri was inspired to solve a mystery involving baseball and Sex in the City.

The crew behind SI Weekly: