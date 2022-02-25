Skip to main content
Inside Latest SI Weekly Podcast: The Cold Reality of Winter Olympics, SOTC Baseball Mystery

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
There was no shortage of storylines at the recently concluded Winter Olympics in Beijing, especially the women’s figure skating competition. Before that event, NBC’s Katie Nolan (previously of Fox Sports and ESPN) gamely volunteered to cut a promo by putting on skates and learning some moves. It went … about how you’d expect. Nolan joins us to discuss covering the Olympics, how the media treats athletes who are struggling with mental health issues in full public view, her approach to social media and what she’s doing next.

We dive into the story in the latest SI Weekly podcast. Later in the show …

SI Recommends

Winter Olympians Who Despise the Cold

The Winter Olympics in Beijing were held in frigid environments. Snow and ice were prerequisites. But while that goes with the Games, some of the athletes who competed in these frosty disciplines didn’t exactly enjoy being cold. As Sports Illustrated senior writer Stephanie Apstein discovered, many hated it. Apstein explains what these competitors did to stay warm and what they were willing to tolerate in pursuit of their Olympic dreams.

Down a TV Baseball Rabbit Hole

Emma Baccellieri is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated who covers Major League Baseball. But with MLB still in a lockout, Baccellieri was inspired to solve a mystery involving baseball and Sex in the City.

YOU MAY LIKE

USMNT's Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna
Soccer

The USMNT Walks the Injury Tightrope

Key absences are nothing new for the U.S., but one key injury and another close call illustrate how much of a collective effort will be required to clinch a World Cup berth.

By Brian Straus
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson jogs off the field.
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL World Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Recent Twitter Move

You won’t find references to the Seahawks on Wilson’s Twitter account.

By Dan Lyons
kyler murray
NFL

Report: Murray, Cards Moving in Right Direction After Recent Rift

“Everything is copacetic” between Arizona and its star quarterback.

By Wilton Jackson
image_6483441
Wrestling

Hammerstone and Holliday are Cornerstones of MLW’s ‘SuperFight’

The present and future of Major League Wrestling will be on display during Saturday's card.

By Justin Barrasso
Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine
Tennis

Dayana Yastremska Posts Heartbreaking Update on Instagram

Yastremska is a woman’s tennis player from Ukraine, and she has been staying with her family until now.

By Madison Williams
EJ Liddell
College Basketball

E.J. Liddell Spent Time in Hospital Before Big Performance

Liddell had the flu following the Buckeyes’ win against the Hoosiers on Monday.

By Wilton Jackson
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Grant Williams (12)
Play
Extra Mustard

Jayson Tatum Roasts Grant Williams’s Alley-Oop

Tatum decided to keep the ball for himself instead of passing it to Williams.

By Madison Williams
USATSI_17391875 (1)
NFL

Chiefs Add Ex-Bears HC Matt Nagy to Coaching Staff

Nagy returns to Kansas City, where he previously served as OC.

By Jelani Scott