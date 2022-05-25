Skip to main content
Inside the Fight Over the Fastest-Growing Sport: Pickleball | SI Weekly

The Major League Pickleball billionaire battle you have to hear about.

Nils Nilsen/Sports Illustrated

On this week's Sports Illustrated Weekly:

A story that sounds like a cross between There Will Be Blood and Best in Show, all set A cross between There Will Be Blood and Best in Show, all set around the fastest growing sport in America — pickleball. Based on the SI Daily Cover, Barbarians in the Kitchen by John Walters.

Use the chapter markers on the player below to jump straight to "Pickleball Wars" or listen to SI Weekly on your favorite podcast player.

Also on this week's show:

- On Tuesday, Herschel Walker won the Georgia Republican primary for U.S. Senate. We explore how a man once celebrated for running the football ended up running for office. Our guests are SI veteran writer Curry Kirkpatrick and Greg Bluestein & Tia Mitchell of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / Politically Georgia Podcast. | SI: More Than Georgia's On His Mind (1981) by Curry Kirkpatrick | Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power

- The Seattle Mariners have gone 21 years without making the playoffs. How is that OK? Our producer Cooper McKim spoke with Seattle luminaries Mina Kimes, Greg Bishop, Kate Preusser, and his own uncle John to help process a generation of losing.

