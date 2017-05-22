CESENA, Italy — The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital has announced that American motorcycle racer and Owensboro, Kentucky, native Nicky Hayden has died, five days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle. Hayden was 35.

The hospital released a medical bulletin on Monday announcing the death, having said last week that Hayden had severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to the Bufalini facility following the incident on the Rimini coast on Wednesday.

Hayden, nicknamed the "Kentucky Kid," won the MotoGP title in 2006, finishing narrowly ahead of Italian great Valentino Rossi.

Hayden was 13th in this season's Superbike standings, riding for the Red Bull Honda team.

Several family members had flown in from the United States, including Hayden's mother and brother.