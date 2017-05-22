Racing

IndyCar drivers Dixon, Franchitti robbed at gunpoint

icon
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Indianapolis 500 pole sitter Scott Dixon and three-time winner Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a fast food restaurant drive-thru on Sunday night, authorities said.

The robbery, which happened at an Indianapolis Taco Bell, happened hours after Dixon won the pole for the 101st Indianapolis 500, set to take place this Sunday.

Indianapolis police say the robbery occurred at 9:40 p.m., and stated that two people robbed Dixon and Franchitti while they were sitting in a vehicle and fled the scene. Dixon's wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, was also in the vehicle at the time.

Dixon will start Sunday's race at the pole by averaging 232.164 miles per hour during qualifying.

The suspects, two teenagers age 15 and 16, were later arrested.

According to the report, Dixon was driving a vehicle owned by Honda Motor Corporation at the time of the robbery.

Dixon won the Indy 500 in 2008, and Franchitti retired from racing after a crash in 2013.

