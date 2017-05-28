Racing

Watch: Scary crash knocks polesitter Scott Dixon out of Indy 500

Racing
Chris Chavez
28 minutes ago

On lap 54 of Sunday's Indianapolis 500, New Zealander Scott Dixon was knocked out of the race after a wreck with Jay Howard totaled his car.

The oval was red-flagged to clean up from the crash. 

Watch the crash below:

Dixon and Howard were able to walk away from the crash.

Dixon clocked the fastest qualifying time in 21 years to win the pole position. Due to the crash, he will be the first polesitter to finish 30th or worse since Bruno Junqueira in 2002.

Dixon won the Indy 500 in 2008. 

