Just when you thought that the college football bowls have the some of most insane, crazy names for their bowls because of their sponsors, NASCAR ups the ante with one of their biggest races of the year.

The Brickyard 400 which is held at the Indianapolis Speedway every July, will now be known as the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line.

Yes, that's correct. The Florida Georgia Line, a popular country music duo is now part of the sponsorship. The group will also headline concerts at the race track for the next three years.

The Florida Georgia Line are all over the radio these days with their collaboration with Bebe Rexha called "Meant to Be," which has spent the last four months topping the Billboard's Hot Country Singles Charts

Over the past decade, the sponsorship for this race has gone from reasonable (Allstate Insurance), to less reasonable (Crown Royal), to "well, they are giving us money" (Brantley Gilbert Big Machine).

Just call it the Brickyard 400 and you will be fine.