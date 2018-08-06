NASCAR CEO Brian France Arrested for DUI While in the Hamptons

The CEO of NASCAR ran into legal trouble in the Hamptons on Sunday evening.  

By Michael Shapiro
August 06, 2018

NASCAR CEO Brian France was ran into trouble in the Hamptons on Sunday evening, according to TMZ Sports. France was arrested by local police for driving under the influence as well as the possession of oxycodone. 

According to TMZ's report, France's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit and police then found oxycodone pills on his person during a search around 7:20 p.m.. He was released from a local jail following his arraingment on Monday morning. 

NASCAR released a statement on France's arrest on Monday in an email to USA Today.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

France's grandfather Bill founded NASCAR in 1948, and his father ran the organization from 1972-2000. Brian began his tenure as CEO in 2003. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

