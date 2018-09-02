Takuma Sato Rides Yellow Flags to Snatch Win at Portland

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Takuma Sato claims his third IndyCar victory and first since he won the Indy 500 last season.

By Associated Press
September 02, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore.  — Takuma Sato has snatched a victory at Portland International Raceway by benefiting from yellow flags to cycle his way into the lead.

It is the third IndyCar victory for the Japanese driver and first since he won the Indianapolis 500 last season. Sato won for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

The championship battle was the focus of the first race at Portland in 11 years. Points leader Scott Dixon salvaged what could have been a miserable day by finishing fifth.

Dixon was involved in a crash on the first lap and was penalized for speeding on pit road later. He twice was 20th in the field but rallied to maintain his points lead headed into the season finale.

