Racer Jessi Combs was killed in a crash on Tuesday while attempting to break her own land-speed record in a jet-powered vehicle.

The Harney County Sheriff's Office said Combs crashed in the Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon, according to KTLA. Authorities received a 911 call around 4 p.m. PST about a crash at a dry lake bed in the desert, reports KTVZ.

In 2013, Combs earned the title of "fastest woman on four wheels" after reaching a record of 398 miles per hour in her jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. She set a new top speed record of 483.2 mph in an October shakedown run.

Combs appeared on popular shows like Mythbusters, Overhaulin and Break Room. Mythbusters host Kari Bryon and Combs' teammate Terry Madden shared tributes to the auto legend on social media.