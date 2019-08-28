Jessi Combs, known as "the fastest woman on four wheels" died while attempting to break her own land-speed record.
The Harney County Sheriff's Office said Combs crashed in the Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon, according to KTLA. Authorities received a 911 call around 4 p.m. PST about a crash at a dry lake bed in the desert, reports KTVZ.
In 2013, Combs earned the title of "fastest woman on four wheels" after reaching a record of 398 miles per hour in her jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. She set a new top speed record of 483.2 mph in an October shakedown run.
Combs appeared on popular shows like Mythbusters, Overhaulin and Break Room. Mythbusters host Kari Bryon and Combs' teammate Terry Madden shared tributes to the auto legend on social media.
So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limits. Sending smiles into the universe for her. @mythbusters https://t.co/H2gEtN5U0e— Kari Byron (@KariByron) August 28, 2019
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.